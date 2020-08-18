You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Alex Burge earns match play spot in U.S. Amateur
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Alex Burge earns match play spot in U.S. Amateur

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Alex Burge fired a 1-over-par 71 on Olympia Fields Country Club’s North Course for a two-day 141 total and will advance to the 64-player match play. Burge is entering his final season on the University of Illinois golf team.

15 years ago (2005): Junior transfer Pierre Rembert earned plaudits from Illinois State football coach Denver Johnson after converting several hard runs for first downs as the Redbirds practiced in full pads through 87-degree heat.

25 years ago (1995): TCI of Bloomington-Normal, formerly TeleCable, announced its sport schedule for the fall season. Art Kimball, who has more than 40 years of broadcasting experience, will provide the play-by-play coverage for all football games. Greg Halbleib will do volleyball play-by-play.

50 years ago (1970): The GMC Trucks, co-favorites in the ASA Men’s State Softball Tournament, rode the three-hit, 15-strikeout pitching of Phil Reimer to a 5-0 victory over Pekin Basco Autobody to open the tourney at O’Neil Park. Reimer added a two-run homer in the second inning to help his cause.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News