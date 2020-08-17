5 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Alex Burge shoots 70 in U.S. Amateur at Olympia Fields

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Alex Burge of Bloomington recovered from a slow start to fire an even-par 70 on Olympia Fields Country Club’s South Course during the first round of the 115th U.S. Amateur Championship. Another Bloomington golfer, Todd Mitchell, shot 74 on the North Course.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State freshman Mel Routledge tallied her first collegiate goal of the preseason action as the Redbirds defeated Butler, 2-1, in a soccer scrimmage in Indianapolis. Joyce Kleinheinz scored the winning goal on a penalty kick with 35 minutes remaining.

25 years ago (1995): The Bloomington Hearts followed a 3-2 win over archrival Decatur Pride with a 6-3 loss to the Midland, Mich., Explorers later in the day to bow out of the International Softball Congress World Tournament in a tie for ninth place.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington’s Louis E. Davis Post defeated Corn Valley League entrant Heyworth, 4-2, despite Heyworth chucker Mike Bailey striking out 10 Bloomington hitters. The win boosted the Davis string to 25 wins against 13 defeats for the 1970 campaign.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

