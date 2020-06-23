5 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Alex Burge wins CDGA Amateur first-round match

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Alex Burge of Bloomington, the medalist in the 36-hole stroke play, downed Sean Graham of Taylorville, 6 and 5, in a first-round match in the 96th Chicago District Golf Association Amateur at Knollwood Club in Lake Forest.

15 years ago (2005): Micah Moore hit two home runs and drove in five runs while Brittany Bolender had a grand slam, triple and six RBIs as the BNGSA Extreme Motors Angels 18-under softball team downed the Northlake Knockouts, 16-3, in an ASA Qualifier Tournament at Hickory Hills.

25 years ago (1995): Crystal Lake’s Meredith Ward and Pekin’s Brian Tanner captured the girls and boys division, respectively, during the Junior World Midwest Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course. They earned all-expense trips to the Junior World finals at San Diego’s Torrey Pines Golf Course.

50 years ago (1970): Mike Cottone, the third pitcher of the game for Bloomington’s Louis E. Davis Post American Legion varsity baseball team, singled home the winning run in the ninth inning to secure a 9-8 verdict from a spirited Eureka Post Legion team at O’Neil Park.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

