5 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Kylie Welch sets area record in 400-meter dash

5 years ago (2016): Kylie Welch usually coasts for part of the 400-meter dash, but the Bloomington High School junior replaced coasting with driving fury during the 29th annual BHS Invitational. The result was a jaw dropping Pantagraph area record of 55.66 seconds.

15 years ago (2006): Bloomington Extreme quarterback Dusty Burk passed for six touchdowns and ran for two others for a 54-47 indoor football win over the Evansville BlueCats.

25 years ago (1996): Normal’s Merlin Anderson recorded the best finish among Pantagraph area runners participating in the 100th Boston Marathon. He ran 26.2 miles in 2 hours, 58 minutes, 43 seconds — some 49 minutes behind winner Moses Tanui of Kenya.

50 years ago (1971): Bloomington High School’s baseball team rallied in the seventh inning, scoring three runs and dealing Pekin an 8-6 nonconference loss. Catcher Dave Todd produced one run on a bases-loaded single to tie the score 6-6 before losing pitcher Mike Vlassis threw two wild pitches to allow the final two runs to score.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

