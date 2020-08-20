5 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Todd Mitchell advances to U.S. Amateur round of 16

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Alex Burge made it to the round of 32, while fellow Bloomington resident Todd Mitchell the round of 16 before both bowed out at the U.S. Amateur Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club. This was Mitchell’s seventh U.S. Amateur appearance. He qualified for match play two previous times, but had never won a match until his first-round victory this year.

15 years ago (2005): The Twin City Storm scored first and last en route to a 27-22 Midwest Football League win over the St. Louis Saints. Twin City’s Christian Bailey recovered a fumble at the St. Louis 2-yard line and James Fuller ran the ball in for the winning touchdown.

25 years ago (1995): Molly Higgins of Normal aced the 122-yard fifth hole at Royal Links Golf Course. She used a 3-iron on the shot, which was witnessed by Doug Higgins, Ryan Nagel and Mike Frederick.

50 years ago (1970): Henry (Irish) O’Reilly, pitching for the Kankakee Chiefs, hurled his team into the second round of the National Baseball Congress semipro tourney at Wichita, Kan. The former Redbird hurler became eligible when he quit the Red Sox farm system a year ago.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

