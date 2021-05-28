5 YEARS AGO: Bloomington's Zachery Bradford captures Class 3A pole vault title

5 years ago (2016): Bloomington High School sophomore Zachery Bradford won the Class 3A pole vault in the 122nd state meet with a school record of 16 feet, 1 inch, the fifth best performance in Pantagraph area history.

15 years ago (2006): Tremont High School graduate Robb Wicks was named the Most Valuable Player on the Kankakee Community College baseball team. Wicks, a catcher, batted .332 with seven home runs and 48 runs batted in.

25 years ago (1996): Lincoln pitcher Josh Bossingham snuffed Normal Community’s two-run seventh-inning rally with a strikeout to give the Railsplitters a 6-5 victory in the semifinals of the Canton Class AA Regional baseball tourney.

50 years ago (1971): Bloomington High School diver David Meara has signed a national letter of intent with the University of Oklahoma. Meara won the Big 12 Conference diving championship the past two years and was district champion this past winter.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

