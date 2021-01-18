5 YEARS AGO: Blue Ridge stuns No. 1-seed Flanagan-Cornell in McLean County Tournament

5 years ago (2016): Eighth-seeded Blue Ridge outscored top-seeded Flanagan-Cornell, 17-3, in the last seven minutes to earn a 58-52 quarterfinal victory in the 105th McLean County Basketball Tournament. Dylan Lytel paced Blue Ridge with 15 points, while Chase Zimmerman added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

15 years ago (2006): A Keelan Amelianovich 3-pointer late in overtime, a spectacular Zach Freeman offensive rebound and a pair of clutch Adam Dauksas free throws lifted Illinois Wesleyan to a dramatic 87-81 victory over Wheaton.

25 years ago (1996): Normal West senior Jenny Reeves scored 10 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help the No. 7-ranked Wildcats win their 16th straight girls basketball game, 61-52 over Bloomington.

50 years ago (1971): Bloomington High School swimmers won every event and captured all but one of the individual seconds to hand Normal Community an 83-12 drubbing at BHS. Mark Ballinger and Mike Charback each claimed two events to lead the Purple Raiders tankers.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

