5 YEARS AGO: Bob Grimes to retire after 15 seasons as Normal Community's softball coach

5 years ago (2016): Bob Grimes is retiring at season’s end after 15 highly successful years as Normal Community High School’s head softball coach. Grimes has won over 400 games with one state championship, one state runner-up finish and nine Big 12 Conference championships during his tenure.

15 years ago (2006): In a game suspended by rain from the previous day, Bloomington made a first-inning run stand up for a 1-0 softball victory over Normal Community. BHS pitcher Stephanie Butler (11-6) got the win on a four-hitter.

25 years ago (1996): Mike Lockhart’s victory in the triple jump pushed University High over the top in the Dunlap Class A Boys Track and Field Sectional, giving the Pioneers their first sectional title since 1992.

50 years ago (1971): University High School’s basketball career scoring leader, 6 foot 5 inch Selby Hubbard, has signed a National Letter of Intent to enroll at Illinois State University. Hubbard scored 1,029 points in his three-year varsity career at U High.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

