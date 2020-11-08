5 YEARS AGO: Brewers name U High graduate Derek Johnson as pitching coach

5 years ago (2015): Derek Johnson, a 1989 graduate of University High School, has been named the pitching coach for the Milwaukee Brewers. The 44-year-old Johnson spend 11 years as pitching coach at college baseball powerhouse Vanderbilt, mentoring current major league stars David Price and Sonny Gray along the way.

15 years ago (2005): Ted Schmitz, an assistant football coach at just about every level during his 35-year career, today will be introduced as the head coach of the new Bloomington franchise in the United Indoor Football League. The team logo and nickname also will be revealed.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State graduate Doug Collins picked up his first victory as the Detroit Pistons coach with the help of Joe Dumars, who scored 41 points in a 107-100 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

50 years ago (1970): Jerry Lampe, one of the genial hosts at the NCAA college baseball championships two years ago when Duffy Bass’ club won the national title, is back in the professional game, serving as the first base coach for the Oakland A’s newly-appointed manager Dick Williams.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

