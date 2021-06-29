5 YEARS AGO: Brock Stewart makes MLB debut for Dodgers in loss to Brewers

5 years ago (2016): Brock Stewart tossed a scoreless first inning before being touched for five second-inning runs in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 7-0 loss to Milwaukee. Stewart became the first graduate of a Bloomington-Normal high school to appear in a major league game since Bloomington’s Jim Cox, a second baseman for the Montreal Expos from 1973-76.

15 years ago (2006): Former Illinois State quarterback Mike Souza, linebacker Andrew Papoccia and defensive back Tyler Larick led the Parma Panthers to a share of the Italian Football League’s regular-season title and the Panther’s first semifinal playoff appearance in 21 years.

25 years ago (1996): Clinton’s Ryan Schumacher swished a 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left to lift the North over the South, 109-108, in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class A all-star game. Illinois State recruit Joe Hein of Glenbrook North had nine rebounds as the North Class AA team also won.

50 years ago (1971): Outfielder Mike Abfalder slashed a solid single to left field and Greg DeVary hustled home with the winning run as Bloomington’s American Legion baseball team nipped Lincoln, 4-3, in the eighth inning of a scheduled seven-inning game at O’Neil Park.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.