5 YEARS AGO: Caelyn Steffens' goal lifts Normal Community to Class 3A soccer regional title

5 years ago (2015): Freshman Caelyn Steffens scored an unassisted goal with 4 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the second overtime as the second-seeded Normal Community High School girls soccer team won the Class 3A East Moline Regional title over top-seeded Moline, 1-0.
15 years ago (2005): Bloomington Junior High’s Tara Clemens and Tri-Valley’s Stephanie Brown split head-to-head duels in the 800- and 1,600-meter races with Clemens’ 1,600 victory helping Bloomington win the girls Class 8AA Illinois Elementary School Association state track title.
25 years ago (1995): Kelli Gillett tossed a four-hitter and April Ward drove in the go-ahead run as Prairie Central posted a 4-1 softball win over Dwight in the championship game of the Prairie Central Regional. Gillett struck out six and walked four.
50 years ago (1970): Freshman Greg Benjamin cracked three hits at the plate and only allowed two from the mound in pitching Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School to an 11-4 Sangamon Valley Conference baseball victory over Mansfield. Ron Baird drove in three runs for the victors.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
