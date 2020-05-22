5 YEARS AGO: Caelyn Steffens' goal lifts Normal Community to Class 3A soccer regional title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

5 years ago (2015): Freshman Caelyn Steffens scored an unassisted goal with 4 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the second overtime as the second-seeded Normal Community High School girls soccer team won the Class 3A East Moline Regional title over top-seeded Moline, 1-0.

15 years ago (2005): Bloomington Junior High’s Tara Clemens and Tri-Valley’s Stephanie Brown split head-to-head duels in the 800- and 1,600-meter races with Clemens’ 1,600 victory helping Bloomington win the girls Class 8AA Illinois Elementary School Association state track title.

25 years ago (1995): Kelli Gillett tossed a four-hitter and April Ward drove in the go-ahead run as Prairie Central posted a 4-1 softball win over Dwight in the championship game of the Prairie Central Regional. Gillett struck out six and walked four.

50 years ago (1970): Freshman Greg Benjamin cracked three hits at the plate and only allowed two from the mound in pitching Saybrook-Arrowsmith High School to an 11-4 Sangamon Valley Conference baseball victory over Mansfield. Ron Baird drove in three runs for the victors.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.