5 YEARS AGO: Cary Lockhart sparks Bloomington track team to Capital City Classic title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

5 years ago (2015): The Bloomington High School boys track team, led by double winner Cary Lockhart, won the 17-team Capital City Classic at Springfield. Lockhart, a sophomore, won the 100- and 200-meter dashes with times of 10.94 seconds and 21.99.

15 years ago (2005): Pontiac’s Elizabeth Lorrance and University High’s Kellie Kinsella threw matching shutouts through eight innings before Pontiac broke ahead in the top of the ninth inning for a 2-0 softball victory.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State lefthander Joe Villasenor navigated for 6⅔ innings through a persistent wind gusting to nearly 60 mph as the Redbirds piled on 12 unanswered runs for a 13-6 baseball victory over the University of Illinois.

50 years ago (1970): Illinois Wesleyan University golfers captured a rain-shortened meet from College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin foe Elmhurst at Highland Park Golf Course. Tony Keller was low man for the nine holes with a 39, while teammate Tom Steward carded a 40.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.