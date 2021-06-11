5 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic's John Rave taken by Boston Red Sox in MLB Draft

5 years ago (2016): John Rave’s Saturday afternoon turned “pretty surreal” where the Boston Red Sox selected the Central Catholic High School senior in the 35th round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Rave hit .429 with four homers and 34 RBIs this year for the Saints, earning first-team all-Corn Belt Conference honors.

15 years ago (2006): Brooks Martin of Streator collected three hits and pitched three shutout innings to lead the Area to a 6-3 victory over the Intercity in the 50th annual Pantagraph All-Star High School Baseball Game. Martin earned the Rory Hodgson MVP Award.

25 years ago (1996): Martin J. Stromberger of Metamora was named athletic director at Eureka College to replace the retired Warner McCollum. A 1952 graduate of Eureka, Stromberger has had a long and successful career as a high school coach and administrator.

50 years ago (1971): Pitcher Ron Gouge lashed three hits and struck out 15 in leading Fairbury-Cropsey to a 9-1 victory over Fisher in a Sangamon Valley Conference baseball game. Gouge allowed only one hit and was backed by Steve Ricketts, who drove home three runs with two hits.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

