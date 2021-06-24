5 YEARS AGO: Central Catholic's Sydney Shanks named Female Athlete of the Year

5 years ago (2016): Sydney Shanks helped Central Catholic High School win a state title in volleyball, reach the Elite Eight in basketball and reach the Sweet 16 in soccer. For her accomplishments, Shanks has been named the Pantagraph Area Female Athlete of the Year.

15 years ago (2006): Corey Pelc of the Lincoln American Legion baseball team drove in nine runs with three home runs, including a grand slam, as his team posted a pair of victories over Arthur, 12-7 and 15-5.

25 years ago (1996): Jake Perganson hit a pair of doubles and drove in two runs as the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Post 56 baseball team shook off five errors to win the first game of their doubleheader against Pawnee, 7-6, before taking the nightcap, 10-2.

50 years ago (1971): Sue Conway in the women’s singles and Bob Rowland in the under 14 juniors scored important victories this week to move to the top of their respective categories of the Bloomington-Normal Tennis Assn. ladder.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

