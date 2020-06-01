5 YEARS AGO: Charlie Cerny helps Bloomington down U High for baseball regional title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): After connecting on a two-run double in the top of the first inning, 6-foot-5 senior Charlie Cerny limited top-seeded University High to two hits for a 2-1 victory in the Class 3A Bloomington Regional final at Howard Saar Field.

15 years ago (2005): Emily Tesdal and Whitney Brill combined on a no-hitter and Amanda Sartoris drove home the winning run as Pontiac continued its Cinderella run through the postseason by beating Bradley-Bourbonnais, 1-0, in the Normal West Class AA Sectional semifinals.

25 years ago (1995): Brandon Cotner and Ken Deist of Bloomington and Alex Kowerko of Normal were selected to participate in the Illinois Youth Soccer Association State Select Olympic Development Program. They were chosen after tryouts to identify potential U.S. National Team members.

50 years ago (1970): Wendell Good of Morton and Al Beckman of Wenona will coach the Area team in the Pantagraph High School All-Star Baseball Game. Good and Beckman are former Illinois State University baseball players.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

