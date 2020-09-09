 Skip to main content
5 YEARS AGO: Cheyenne Broquard sparks Normal Community to first Intercity girls golf title
5 years ago (2015): Normal Community’s Cheyenne Broquard capped off a career day for herself and the Ironmen by making a 70-foot birdie putt on the final hole, giving her a 3-over-par 75 and medalist honors as NCHS rolled to its first-ever Girls Intercity Tournament Title.

15 years ago (2005): Josh Lacombe rushed for 239 yards, Andy Dicken scored on touchdown runs of 36 and 5 yards, and Zach Williams kicked a 47-yard field goal as Normal West’s football team whipped Decatur MacArthur, 28-8.

25 years ago (1995): Led by the 1-2 finish of senior John Lutkehaus and junior Rinsola Adelekan, University High’s boys cross country team won the Class A title in the Peoria Woodruff Invitational at Peoria’s Detweiller Park.

50 years ago (1970): Just as the score would indicate, Coach Don Larson and Illinois Wesleyan University’s football defense was far ahead of its offense in a scoreless scrimmage with Eureka College. Star halfback John Pacetti left the game after only three series before injuring his back.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

