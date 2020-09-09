5 YEARS AGO: Cheyenne Broquard sparks Normal Community to first Intercity girls golf title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Normal Community’s Cheyenne Broquard capped off a career day for herself and the Ironmen by making a 70-foot birdie putt on the final hole, giving her a 3-over-par 75 and medalist honors as NCHS rolled to its first-ever Girls Intercity Tournament Title.

15 years ago (2005): Josh Lacombe rushed for 239 yards, Andy Dicken scored on touchdown runs of 36 and 5 yards, and Zach Williams kicked a 47-yard field goal as Normal West’s football team whipped Decatur MacArthur, 28-8.

25 years ago (1995): Led by the 1-2 finish of senior John Lutkehaus and junior Rinsola Adelekan, University High’s boys cross country team won the Class A title in the Peoria Woodruff Invitational at Peoria’s Detweiller Park.

50 years ago (1970): Just as the score would indicate, Coach Don Larson and Illinois Wesleyan University’s football defense was far ahead of its offense in a scoreless scrimmage with Eureka College. Star halfback John Pacetti left the game after only three series before injuring his back.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.