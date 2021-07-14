5 YEARS AGO: Christin Wurth-Thomas joins Arkansas Hall of Fame

5 years ago (2016): Christin Wurth-Thomas will be inducted into the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame along with eight others, including football coach Lou Holtz. The 36-year-old Wurth-Thomas’ resume includes qualifying for the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

15 years ago (2006): Tom Kearfott and Mike Cushing shot 11-under par for 16 holes to oust good friends and co-workers Jeff Niepagen and Rick Percy, 3 and 2, in the quarterfinals of the B-N Two-Man Best Position Tournament at the ISU Golf Course.

25 years ago (1996): Katie Cantrell and Christin Wurth of the Bloomington Teen Runners and Santos Gonzalez Jr. and J.B. Hedges of the Twin City Track Club won individual titles at the USATF Region VII Junior Championships at Lisle.

50 years ago (1971): Tom McCambridge clouted a home run in the opener to give GMC Trucks a 2-1, 11-inning victory and then drove in two runs in a 5-0 victory in the nightcap as the Trucks beat Decatur Riley’s in a Midwest Fast Pitch doubleheader.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

