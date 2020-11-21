5 YEARS AGO: Coprich runs for 251 yards as ISU routs South Dakota to gain share of MVFC crown

5 years ago (2015): After early caution on the slippery surface, tailback Marshaun Coprich stored for 251 yards rushing and four touchdowns as the No. 6-ranked Illinois State dismantled South Dakota, 46-0. The win gave the Redbirds a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference championship with North Dakota State for the second consecutive season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Luke Stewart slammed home two dunks to spark Normal West to a 55-51 victory over Central Catholic in the opening round of the Intercity Basketball Tournament.

25 years ago (1995): Bloomington won its first Intercity girls basketball tournament title since 1991 by throttling Central Catholic, 36-17, for a 4-0 record. Debbie Dicken paced BHS with 12 points.

50 years ago (1970): Bob Hermes and Tom Newbold of Central Catholic and Pat Dennis, Selby Hubbard and Jim Crews of University High School were named to the offense and defensive units of the Intercity All-Star Football Team selected by the four local coaches and three members of the Pantagraph Sports department.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.