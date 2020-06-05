You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
5 YEARS AGO: Corey Ostling named Normal West girls basketball coach
0 comments
top story
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Corey Ostling named Normal West girls basketball coach

{{featured_button_text}}
From Pages Past

5 years ago (2015): Corey Ostling has been named head coach of the Normal West High School girls basketball team. Ostling replaces Angie Codron, who compiled a 97-67 record in six seasons with the Wildcats. Ostling spent the last two seasons as an assistant at West.

15 years ago (2005): Ryan Unzicker of El Paso won the late model feature at the Lincoln Raceway. Nick Neville of Mackinaw drove to victory in the modified feature at Farmer City Raceway.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State wants to give its football stadium a facelift but has not determined how much it will cost and how extensive renovations to Hancock Stadium will be. “Fundamentally, the facility is inadequate,” stadium manager Nick Reggio said.

50 years ago (1970): Major League Baseball completed its annual summer free agent draft, and Bob Graczyk, who recently completed his junior year at Illinois State University, was selected by the San Diego Padres in the secondary phase. A pitcher, Graczyk posted a 4-1 record during the season just completed.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News