5 YEARS AGO: Corey Ostling named Normal West girls basketball coach

5 years ago (2015): Corey Ostling has been named head coach of the Normal West High School girls basketball team. Ostling replaces Angie Codron, who compiled a 97-67 record in six seasons with the Wildcats. Ostling spent the last two seasons as an assistant at West.

15 years ago (2005): Ryan Unzicker of El Paso won the late model feature at the Lincoln Raceway. Nick Neville of Mackinaw drove to victory in the modified feature at Farmer City Raceway.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State wants to give its football stadium a facelift but has not determined how much it will cost and how extensive renovations to Hancock Stadium will be. “Fundamentally, the facility is inadequate,” stadium manager Nick Reggio said.

50 years ago (1970): Major League Baseball completed its annual summer free agent draft, and Bob Graczyk, who recently completed his junior year at Illinois State University, was selected by the San Diego Padres in the secondary phase. A pitcher, Graczyk posted a 4-1 record during the season just completed.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

