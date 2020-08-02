5 YEARS AGO: CornBelters score team-record 24 runs as Pat McKenna hits three homers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): The Normal CornBelters set a team record for runs and hits in a single game and tied several Frontier League marks in a 24-10 route of the Rockford Aviators. Pat McKenna hit three home runs and drove in nine runs to tie league records while Aaron Dudley scored six runs to set a franchise record and match the league record.

15 years ago (2005): The BNGSA Angels Xtreme, BNGSA Bandits, BNGSA Rebels and the Streator Storm are among 53 teams entered in the Amateur Softball Association Girls 16-under Northern National Championship at Champion Fields in Normal.

25 years ago (1995): Twin City Stars Todd Mensik and Billy Cusack have each earned shares of Central Illinois Collegiate League postseason honors. Mensik shared the Mike Schmidt Player of the Year Award, and Cusack shared Pitcher of the Year honors.

50 years ago (1970): In his first pitching appearance, Don Johnson hurled two complete-game shutouts for Danvers in a Corn Valley League doubleheader. Danvers posted wins of 7-0 and 1-0 to move to 12-5 on the year.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

