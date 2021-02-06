5 YEARS AGO: Cozy O'Neal sparks Bloomington past Normal West

5 years ago (2016): Cozy O’Neal hit a clutch 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and made four free throws down the stretch as the Bloomington High School girls basketball team edged Intercity foe Normal West, 52-50, in a back-and-forth Big 12 Conference game at the Robert Frank Sports Complex.

15 years ago (2006): Holy Trinity’s Hayden Hoerdemann scored an amazing 42 points but Fieldcrest West got 33 points from Zach Kirkton and 12 from Trent Hartzler to take a 63-59 victory in the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 7A state basketball tournament at Clinton.

25 years ago (1996): Bloomington wrestlers won six of the seven matches decided by three points or less and swamped Olympia, 49-3, to win the Class AA Team Regional. Coach Mark Gardner’s squad improved to 20-2.

50 years ago (1971): LeRoy’s Pat Whitehouse plunked in eight field goals and eight free throws for 24 points to lead the Panthers to a 66-55 victory over Tri-Valley in a nonconference basketball game. Teammate Jim Edgington added 23 tallies.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

