5 YEARS AGO: Dazon Farris, Ilijah Donnelly spark Bloomington to sectional semifinal win

5 years ago (2016): Wing-footed guards Dazon Farris and Ilijah Donnelly scored 21 points apiece in Bloomington High School’s 72-67 victory over LaSalle-Peru in the Class 3A Peoria Sectional semifinals at Bradley’s Renaissance Coliseum. Freshman Chris Payton chipped in 14 points and 10 rebounds for BHS.

15 years ago (2006): Justin Bocot led Bloomington’s balanced offense with 19 points and the Purple Raiders’ swarming defense was too much for Normal West to handle as BHS breezed to a 71-36 victory in a Class AA Champaign Centennial Sectional semifinal game.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois Wesleyan feasted on Roanoke like a pack of starved piranhas for a 17-0 lead and cruised to a 116-86 victory in the semifinals of the NCAA Division III Midwest-South Sectional. Chris Simich scored 20 points in just 13 minutes.

50 years ago (1971): Lincoln reeled off seven straight points against cold-shooting Tri-Point to gallop to a 38-21 victory in the quarterfinals of the State Grade School Class A (Heavyweight) Basketball Tournament. Russ Wright and Jon Osterbur paced Lincoln with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

