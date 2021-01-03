5 YEARS AGO: DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell helps lift Illinois State to road win at Drake

5 years ago (2016): DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell was practically unstoppable in the second half, scoring 18 of his career-high 28 points in Illinois State’s 67-62 victory over Drake in a Missouri Valley Conference game at the Knapp Center in Des Moines.

15 years ago (2006): Monica Drake of Bloomington helped the USA Swimming national junior team win the 800-meter freestyle relay in a meet record time of 8 minutes, 15.28 seconds in the Victorian Championships at Melbourne, Australia.

25 years ago (1996): Illinois State committed 28 turnovers but defended well enough to beat Indiana State, 74-64. LeRoy Watkins’ 3-point play at the 5:20 mark ignited a decisive 13-0 run for the Redbirds.

50 years ago (1971): Tami Sharp of Bloomington finished with three firsts, three thirds and a second in the East St. Louis-Belleville Amateur Athletic Union Holiday Swim Meet. Swimming for the Peoria Parks Swim Club, Tami helped set an Ozark AAU District record in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

