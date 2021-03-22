 Skip to main content
5 YEARS AGO: Doug Collins to be inducted into Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Doug Collins to be inducted into Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

From Pages Past

5 years ago (2016): There is no denying Doug Collins is the greatest basketball player in Illinois State history. Now, Collins is set to join the greats of college basketball. Collins will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced.

15 years ago (2006): Champaign Centennial High School athletic director Stan Lewis was named to replace Bobbie Monroe as athletic director at Normal West. Monroe is leaving to become athletic director at Highland Park High School.

25 years ago (1996): Clinton High School teammates Ryan Schumacher and Nate Sims combined for 36 points, helping the North to a 138-117 victory over the South in the Heart of Illinois All-Star Classic basketball game at Lincoln.

50 years ago (1971): Illinois State University swim coach Archie Harris has received the John Newman Award for contributions to the sport from the Illinois Swimming Association. The Newman Award is named for the late John Newman, one of the state’s pioneer swim coaches at Lane Tech, Chicago.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

