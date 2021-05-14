5 YEARS AGO: El Paso-Gridley gets pair of no-hitters in doubleheader sweep

5 years ago (2016): Nathan Lavender and Drew Edelman combined for a no-hitter in the first game, while Derek Zielsdorf struck out 12 and didn’t allow a hit as El Paso-Gridley beat Ridgeview, 13-0 and 8-0, in a pair of five-inning Heart of Illinois Conference games at El Paso.

15 years ago (2006): Despite an early exit from the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, Illinois State’s softball team (37-14) was invited to the NCAA Tournament and will play 10th-seeded California in the double-elimination Iowa City Regional.

25 years ago (1996): Junior left-hander Jim Keehnen pitched a no-hitter to lead Deer Creek-Mackinaw to a 2-0 victory over Flanagan in the first-round Dunlap Class A Regional baseball game at Mackinaw.

50 years ago (1971): Fisher High School’s outstanding hurdler Darrel May qualified for the State Finals by placing second in the 120-yard high hurdles at the Champaign Central District Meet. May was timed in 14.9 seconds, three-tenths of a second behind the winning time.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.