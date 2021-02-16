5 YEARS AGO: Eureka basketball coach Tim Meiss earns 600th victory

5 years ago (2016): Senior Andrew Hoelscher buried all three of his 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter to help the Eureka High School boys basketball team rally to a 55-44 nonconference victory over Fieldcrest. The win handed veteran Eureka coach Tim Meiss his 600th career head coaching victory.

15 years ago (2006): Megan Laughlin scored 11 of her game-high 20 points in the final period to lead top-seeded Flanagan over host Central Catholic, 52-46, for a Class A Sectional girls basketball title.

25 years ago (1996): Jonah Batambuze was unstoppable in the first half when he scored 22 points to stake Normal Community to a big lead and he finished with 29 points as the Ironmen held off Bloomington, 65-63.

50 years ago (1971): Bill Farrar, Illinois Wesleyan University senior from Aurora, has been elected to the second team both as a defensive safety and placekicking specialist on the College Division Academic All-America football teams. Coach Don Larson said Farrar is the first Wesleyan athlete to receive Academic All-American honors.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

