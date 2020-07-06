5 YEARS AGO: Five CornBelters named to Frontier League All-Star Game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Center fielder Mark Micowski was among five Normal CornBelters named a Frontier League West Division All-Star. Joining Micowski in the starting lineup is first baseman Aaron Dudley and shortstop Pat McKenna, while third baseman Richard Lucas and relief pitcher Race Parmenter were reserve selections.

15 years ago (2005): Chris Bailey, an Illinois State assistant track and cross country coach, was promoted to the position of associate head coach for both teams. Bailey has served under ISU coach Elvis Forde for the past three seasons.

25 years ago (1995): Chase Fillingham and Matthew Wall won five events each in the male portion of the 29th annual McLean County Open swim meet at Illinois State’s Horton Pool.

50 years ago (1970): Ron Pruitt and Jim Cox each drove in three runs to keep the Bloomington Bobcats atop the Central Illinois Collegiate Baseball League race with a 9-7 victory over Macomb at the IWU Stadium.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

