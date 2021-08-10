5 YEARS AGO: Former ISU basketball standout Charlotte Lewis named to MVC Hall of Fame

5 years ago (2016): Former Illinois State women’s basketball star and Olympian Charlotte Lewis has been selected as one of six inductees in the 20th Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame class. Lewis, who was named in the Institutional Great category, was a member of the 1976 U.S. Olympic team.

15 years ago (2006): Ben Luehrs won the men’s open division title by running the table with a 6-0, 6-0 victory against friend Vinny Mangina in the Sud’s Metro Tennis Tournament at Evergreen Racquet Club.

25 years ago (1996): Three-time champion Tom Kearfott scored an eagle on the sixth hole after his errant tee shot ricocheted off something and landed four feet from the pin. He finished with a 5-under-par 66 to take a 3-shot first-round lead in the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play Tournament at the ISU Golf Course.

50 years ago (1971): The multi-million dollar new Physical Education, Health and Recreation building, which is being erected on the University of Kentucky campus, will be named in honor of Dr. “Cash” Seaton, who for more than two decades served as head of the department. Dr. Seaton is a product of El Paso Township High School.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

