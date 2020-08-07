5 YEARS AGO: Former ISU standouts Dave Bergman, Sue Daggett Miller going into MVC Hall of Fame

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Former Illinois State baseball star Dave Bergman and cross country and track standout Sue Daggett Miller will be among six inductees in the 19th Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame class announced by MVC Commissioner Doug Elgin.

15 years ago (2005): Matt Miller shot a 3-over-par 74 at Bloomington Country Club for a 209 total, good enough for a four-stroke victory over his younger brother, Drew, and Mike Henry in the Bloomington-Normal Medal Play Golf Tournament.

25 years ago (1995): Three-time defending champion Dana Rasmus fired a 4-under-par 75 for a two-shot lead over Molly Eckols midway through the Bloomington-Normal Women’s City Golf Tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington’s Bobcats had excellent pitching, good fielding and fine hitting as they bombed Springfield, 12-1, in a Central Illinois College Baseball League game. Frank Bjork, the rangy righthander from Chicago State, pitched a five-hitter, struck out a season high of 11 batters and boosted his record to 5-4.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

