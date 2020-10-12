5 YEARS AGO: Freshman Allison Enchelmayer helps NCHS girls golfers advance to state

5 years ago (2015): Freshman Allison Enchelmayer shot an 86, her career best at Weibring Golf Club, to lead Normal Community to its first state tournament berth since 2002 in the NCHS Class AA Girls Sectional. She led her team to a 363 total, good enough for a second-place tie with O’Fallon behind champion Galesburg (356).

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State defensive end Brent Hawkins was added to the watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is presented by the Sports Network to the top defensive player in Division I-AA football.

25 years ago (1995): Central Catholic tailback Kevin Braucht leads the Intercity in rushing with an average of 5.0 yards in 129 carries for seven touchdowns. He galloped for a career-high 132 yards in last week’s 21-7 win over Watseka.

50 years ago (1970): Ron Bell, the 6-foot 1 inch, 185-pound sophomore from Normal Community, is one of the best sophomore running backs in the Midwest, according to Illinois State University coach Larry Bitcon. Bell rushed for 174 yards in the Redbirds' recent 15-14 upset of nationally second-ranked Akron.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

