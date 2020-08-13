5 YEARS AGO: Freshman Roland Griffin leads ISU to exhibition win in Spain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State’s basketball team used a 28-6 second-half run to pull away to a 99-74 victory over the European Basketball Academy in an exhibition game in Barcelona, Spain. Freshman Roland Griffin scored 20 points to lead the Redbirds. Junior Tony Wills added 18 points and five boards.

15 years ago (2005): Defending champions Jeff and Brandon Holtz shot a 1-under-par 71 to take a three-stroke lead over David and Aaron Good in the Bloomington-Normal Parent-Child Golf Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course.

25 years ago (1995): Redshirt freshman Ryan Schau of Bloomington reached the top run in his rapid climb up the University of Illinois football depth chart when he was elevated to No. 1 at right guard by offensive coordinator/line coach Paul Schudel.

50 years ago (1970): Jim Whitman took over the top spot in the senior singles first flight of the Bloomington-Normal Tennis Assn. ladder. Whitman defeated Benoni Green, who had earlier defeated Milt Neuman before losing Whitman’s challenge.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

