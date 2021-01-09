5 YEARS AGO: Freshmen Lauren Shanks, Bailey Coffman spark Central Catholic girls to win

5 years ago (2016): Freshmen Lauren Shanks and Bailey Coffman combined for 24 points to lead the Central Catholic High School basketball team to a 53-47 nonconference victory over St. Thomas More. Central sophomore Sarah Brady added nine points and came up with a late steal to seal the victory.
15 years ago (2006): Krissa Kaisner and Alisa Ndorongo combined for 34 points to power the University High girls basketball team past Rantoul, 63-46, in a Corn Belt Conference contest.
25 years ago (1996): University High sophomore guard Sarah Shamess sank two free throws with two seconds remaining to give the Pioneers a 60-58 girls basketball victory over Pontiac.
50 years ago (1971): Lee Komnick’s 15-foot jump shot with six seconds left put the game away for Hartsburg-Emden in a 60-59 victory over Beason High School. Komnick tallied 26 points for Hartem, while Max Martin scored 24 points for Beason High.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.