5 YEARS AGO: Ginny Bartges captures Bloomington-Normal Women's City golf title

5 years ago (2016): Ginny Bartges posted a final-round 80 and a two-day total of 167 to claim the championship flight title of the Bloomington-Normal Women’s City Medal Play Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course. Vicki Freeman carded a 183 to win the first flight.

15 years ago (2006): The Twin City Stars opened the Central Illinois Collegiate League playoffs with a 3-1 victory in 13 innings over the DuPage Dragons. RBI singles by Kyle Cherney and David Brumagin gave the Stars two runs in the top of the 13th.

25 years ago (1996): Former Illinois State pitcher Matt Herges was promoted within one step of major league baseball by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Herges moved from San Antonio of the Class AA Texas League to Albuquerque of the Class AAA Pacific League.

50 years ago (1971): Gene Smithson, former Little All-America basketball player who established an enviable coaching record in the Chicago suburban area, has accepted an appointment as assistant basketball coach at Illinois State University. Smithson was head basketball coach at Rich East High School, Park Forest last season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

