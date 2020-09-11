5 YEARS AGO: Hudson Stedman carries Dee-Mack to wild win over Tremont

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Hudson Stedman rushed for 147 yards and four touchdowns while adding another TD on a pass reception to lead Deer Creek-Mackinaw to a 49-40 win at Tremont. Tremont’s Simms Naulon ran for 184 yards and three touchdowns as the Turks outgained Dee-Mack in yardage, 576-529.

15 years ago (2005): Junior Hilary Anderson leads the way for Illinois State’s women’s golf team, finishing in a tie for 13th individually after the first two rounds at the 12-team Badger Invitational at Madison, Wisc. ISU is currently fifth in the team standings.

25 years ago (1995): Bob Ginger fired a three-hitter and J.D. Robertson and Wayne Brown slugged home runs to power the Bloomington Hearts to a 3-0 victory over Aurora Dolan & Murphy in the ASA Men’s Major Fastpitch National Tournament at Midland, Mich.

50 years ago (1970): Craig Cheek drove in three runs with three hits and Terry Rich added a solo home run as Atlanta High School rapped New Holland-Middletown High School, 10-2, in a Lincoln Land Conference baseball game at Atlanta.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

