5 YEARS AGO: Illinois State football names Dicken, Clark co-offensive coordinators

5 years ago (2016): With less than three months until the Illinois State football season opener, head coach Brock Spack has stayed within his coaching staff to fill his vacant offensive coordinator positions. After the resignation of coach Kurt Beathard, Spack named assistants Billy Dicken and Dan Clark co-offensive coordinators.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

15 years ago (2006): Kristen Drage pitched her second no-hitter in as many games as the BNGSA Angels swept a doubleheader from Avanti’s Angels, 5-0 and 8-0, in 18-under travel softball. Chrissy Burton pitched the first-game shutout and hit a two-run homer.

25 years ago (1996): A gusty breeze covered Ironwood Golf Course like a bed spread. Jeff Wells and four-time champion Mike Milligan survived conditions but defending champion Rick Percy and three-time champ Tom Kearfott were among the victims of Bloomington-Normal Match Play quarterfinal matches.

50 years ago (1971): Aided and abetted by two Galesburg errors, Rich Arbinger raced home with the winning run in the last half of the 10th inning to give the Bloomington Bobcats a 2-1 victory in a Central Illinois Collegiate Baseball League at O’Neil Park.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.