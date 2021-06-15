5 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's basketball team promotes Spencer Johnson to director of operations

5 years ago (2016): After serving as video coordinator for the Illinois State men’s basketball program last season, Spencer Johnson has been promoted to director of operations, head coach Dan Muller announced. A 2012 graduate of Missouri-Kansas City, Johnson is the program’s all-time leader in rebounds and games played.

15 years ago (2006): Patty Piercy of Bloomington was chosen as the Special Olympics Illinois Outstanding Athlete of the Year and will be honored at a reception tonight prior to the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games at Illinois State.

25 years ago (1996): Jack Wells and Jack Frisch, playing in the same foursome, shot 1-under 71s to share medalist honors in the qualifying round for the Bloomington-Normal Men’s Match Play Golf Tournament at Ironwood Golf Course.

50 years ago (1971): Untimely errors and untimely hitting spelled defeat for the Bloomington Bobcats for the second straight night, falling to Macomb 8-0 in a Central Illinois College Baseball League game. The Macs hit Bloomington starter Bob Seeds of Illinois State for nine hits before he exited in the sixth.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

