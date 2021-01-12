5 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Marshaun Coprich earns Adrian Peterson award

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State senior running back Marshaun Coprich was named the Adrian “AP” Peterson FCS Offensive Player of the Year by College Sporting News. Earning honorable mention was ISU All-American wide receiver Anthony Warrum.

15 years ago (2006): Former University of Illinois and Normal Community High School kicker Doug Higgins was among six players to sign with the Bloomington Extreme of the United Indoor Football League.

25 years ago (1996): Brian Yoder and Ryan Litwiller stepped up to lead Olympia past Central Catholic, 52-50. Yoder scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Litwiller contributed 10 points and five rebounds, all in the second half.

50 years ago (1971): Sheldon Thompson, the Newark senior, who dunked 11 of 17 from the field and connected on 3 of 4 free throws to pace Illinois Wesleyan with 25 points in a 92-65 win over North Central at Naperville.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

