 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From Pages Past

5 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Owen Miller named Freshman Baseball All-American

  • 0
From Pages Past
{{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State University shortstop Owen Miller has been named a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American, the newspaper Collegiate Baseball announced. Miller led ISU in batting average, slugging percentage, hits, at-bats, doubles and RBIs.

15 years ago (2006): Alex Burge fired a 1-under-par 69 to win the boys 14-15 age division in the Optimist Junior Golf Tournament at Highland Park Golf Course. Cole Wells won the boys 16-18 division with a 71 and Michelle Ginnetti earned the girls 16-18 title with an 84.

25 years ago (1996): Six innings of no-hit pitching by Eric Eckenstahler and home runs by David Lucas and Josh Huisman helped the Bloomington Bobcats Collegiate Summer Association baseball team race to a 10-0 record by sweeping a doubleheader, 4-3 and 12-2, from the Paxton Swedes.

50 years ago (1971): Fans at the 15th Annual Pantagraph Area High School All-Star baseball game can direct their anger at George Bailey, Jim Jones, Mike Childers and Cecil Gilmore. They’ll be the umpires for the annual match at O’Neil Park. The umpires have donated their services for the game.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal University at St. Teresa girls soccer game action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News