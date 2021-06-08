5 YEARS AGO: Illinois State's Owen Miller named Freshman Baseball All-American

5 years ago (2016): Illinois State University shortstop Owen Miller has been named a Louisville Slugger Freshman All-American, the newspaper Collegiate Baseball announced. Miller led ISU in batting average, slugging percentage, hits, at-bats, doubles and RBIs.

15 years ago (2006): Alex Burge fired a 1-under-par 69 to win the boys 14-15 age division in the Optimist Junior Golf Tournament at Highland Park Golf Course. Cole Wells won the boys 16-18 division with a 71 and Michelle Ginnetti earned the girls 16-18 title with an 84.

25 years ago (1996): Six innings of no-hit pitching by Eric Eckenstahler and home runs by David Lucas and Josh Huisman helped the Bloomington Bobcats Collegiate Summer Association baseball team race to a 10-0 record by sweeping a doubleheader, 4-3 and 12-2, from the Paxton Swedes.

50 years ago (1971): Fans at the 15th Annual Pantagraph Area High School All-Star baseball game can direct their anger at George Bailey, Jim Jones, Mike Childers and Cecil Gilmore. They’ll be the umpires for the annual match at O’Neil Park. The umpires have donated their services for the game.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

