5 YEARS AGO: Illinois Wesleyan's Kirsten Slaughter named CCIW Co-Female Swimmer of Year

5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan junior Kirsten Slaughter was named College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin’s Co-Female Swimmer of the Year. Slaughter won three individual events including the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle. She finished fourth in the 50 freestyle at the NCAA Championship.
15 years ago (2005): Nick Crist’s three-run home run closed out a seven-inning blowout as Illinois State walloped Evansville, 16-5. The victory gave the Redbirds a sweep of the three-game series.
25 years ago (1995): Keith Hornbrook’s two-out single scored Matt McClintock from second base to lift University High to a 6-5 victory over visiting Mahomet-Seymour in Corn Belt Conference baseball action. Jason Naffziger’s two-out triple in the four-run fifth highlighted the Pioneers’ attack.
50 years ago (1970): University High School captured 11 of the 15 events to easily win a triangular meet at Illinois State University’s track. The Pioneers, led by burly double-winner Bob Scott, totaled 88 points to outdistance Pontiac’s 60 and Central Catholic’s 11.
From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!