5 YEARS AGO: Illinois Wesleyan's Kirsten Slaughter named CCIW Co-Female Swimmer of Year
5 years ago (2015): Illinois Wesleyan junior Kirsten Slaughter was named College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin’s Co-Female Swimmer of the Year. Slaughter won three individual events including the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle. She finished fourth in the 50 freestyle at the NCAA Championship.

15 years ago (2005): Nick Crist’s three-run home run closed out a seven-inning blowout as Illinois State walloped Evansville, 16-5. The victory gave the Redbirds a sweep of the three-game series.

25 years ago (1995): Keith Hornbrook’s two-out single scored Matt McClintock from second base to lift University High to a 6-5 victory over visiting Mahomet-Seymour in Corn Belt Conference baseball action. Jason Naffziger’s two-out triple in the four-run fifth highlighted the Pioneers’ attack.

50 years ago (1970): University High School captured 11 of the 15 events to easily win a triangular meet at Illinois State University’s track. The Pioneers, led by burly double-winner Bob Scott, totaled 88 points to outdistance Pontiac’s 60 and Central Catholic’s 11.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

