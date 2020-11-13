5 YEARS AGO: ISU basketball team falls in season opener at San Diego State

5 years ago (2015): Illinois State’s basketball team threw a scare into San Diego State’s 55-game nonconference winning streak against unranked opponents before falling, 71-60. Freshman Rolando Griffin paced the Redbirds in his debut with 13 points. DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell and Paris Lee added 10 each.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

15 years ago (2005): Veteran Illinois State head athletic trainer Kathy Schniedwind was saluted in pregame football ceremonies before the Redbirds thrashed Indiana State, 70-28. Schniedwind will complete 29 years at ISU when she retires after the current school year.

25 years ago (1995): Sophomores Amanda Jones and Katie Wulf combined for 27 points as Central Catholic held off Normal Community, 41-34, in the Intercity girls basketball tournament.

50 years ago (1970): Deer Creek-Mackinaw ended its season by running past Cornell High School, 26-8, in a nonconference game at Cornell. Deer Creek-Mackinaw took over in the second period with Dan Martin scoring two touchdowns. Mike Kruse also tallied two touchdowns for the Chiefs.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.