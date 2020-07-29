5 YEARS AGO: ISU product Chris Highland signs free agent pact with New Orleans Saints

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Central Catholic High School and Illinois State graduate Chris Highland signed a free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints and will participate in the team’s training camp. Highland was a first-team All-American long snapper as a senior at ISU.

15 years ago (2005): Eric Smith of Shirley beat Steve Sheppard Jr. of New Berlin and Billy Drake of Bloomington to the finish line in a battle of heat winners to win the late-model feature race at the Farmer City Raceway.

25 years ago (1995): Woodford County led 8-2 after 4½ innings but needed an eighth-inning run to hang on for its second straight 17th District Baseball Tournament title with a 9-8 victory over Bloomington-Normal. Joe Bartman, Vince Heinz and Jeremy Brown combined to strike out 18 B-N batters.

50 years ago (1970): Bloomington Mayor Walter Bittner has proclaimed today Bobcats Day. Mayer Bittner’s proclamation, in part: Whereas, the City of Bloomington has been honored by the high standard of sportsmanship, baseball skill, and character displayed by the Bloomington Bobcats, and Jack Horenberger, their coach.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

