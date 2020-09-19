5 YEARS AGO: ISU volleyball coach Melissa Myers records 300th coaching victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): The Illinois State volleyball team won two matches, the second of which gave Coach Melissa Myers the 300th win of her collegiate coaching career. The Redbirds downed Jacksonville and Eastern Michigan at the Flyer Invitational at Dayton, Ohio.

15 years ago (2005): The Bloomington High School volleyball team used seven kills apiece from Kasey Heckleman and Kristin Petrinec to top Chatham Glenwood 25-12, 25-21. Cassie Kirk added 10 assists for Bloomington.

25 years ago (1995): Led by medalist Todd Mitchell with 74-81-155, the Pioneers rode to a convincing 24-stroke victory over Bloomington for their third straight Intercity Tournament title. Mitchell’s total provided a three-shot cushion over Normal Community’s Roger Dortch and Normal West’s John McGrew.

50 years ago (1970): Three second-quarter touchdowns, including a 65-yard kickoff return by Dave Baumann, carried Eureka College to a 26-13 football victory over Northwestern (Wis.) College. The Red Devils gained a total of 428 yards in completely dominating the game.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.