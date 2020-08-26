5 YEARS AGO: ISU women's basketball great Cathy Boswell joins Redbird coaching staff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

5 years ago (2015): Cathy Boswell, whose No. 44 jersey is retired and hangs from the rafters of Redbird Arena, has joined the coaching staff of head coach Barb Smith. Boswell is ISU’s all-time leader in rebounding (1,054) and No. 2 scorer (2.055) in a career that spanned 1979-83.

15 years ago (2005): Bloomington won its ninth consecutive football season opener, 54-24, over Danville at Fred Carlton Field behind tailback David Simmons’ 235 rushing yards and a bent-but-don’t-break defense.

25 years ago (1995): Hal Chiodo’s coaching debut at Morton High School was a rousing success as the Potters rolled to a season-opening 49-0 win over Chicago Prosser. Chiodo led Lexington to the Class 1A state championship game last season.

50 years ago (1970): Lorene Ramsey and Gerry Hammerstrand combined to pitch a perfect game as the Pekin Lettes whipped the Bloomington-Normal Area All-Stars, 11-0, in an exhibition game at O’Neil Park. Pekin catcher Ann Mullins highlighted a 10-run fourth inning with a two-run homer.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.