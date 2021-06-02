5 YEARS AGO: IWU's Chris Schumacher named Division III Women's Coach of the Year

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan’s Chris Schumacher was honored for leading the Titans to the NCAA Division III national outdoor championship by being named Women’s Coach of the Year for the third time by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

15 years ago (2006): Westmont pitching ace Michelle Hletko cooled off Olympia’s red hot bats, limiting the Spartans to four hits in a 2-1 Westmont victory in the quarterfinals of the Class A State Softball Tournament.

25 years ago (1996): Powered by a rare double no-hitter, the Bloomington Hearts swept a major fastpitch softball doubleheader from Morton. Bob Ginger struck out 14 to win his gem, 3-0, and Dave Fenemor followed with hitless pitching in an 11-0 victory.

50 years ago (1971): A sensational batting tear by shortstop Rich Olson of Mt. Prospect (Forest View) carried him to the hitting lead on Illinois State University’s freshman baseball team this spring. He completed the campaign with a .410 batting average, five home runs and 12 runs batted in.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

