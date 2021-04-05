5 YEARS AGO: IWU's Matthew Mardis earns CCIW Baseball Player of the Week honor

5 years ago (2016): Illinois Wesleyan’s Matthew Mardis, a senior infielder from Bloomington, has been named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Player of the Week for baseball. Mardis batted .727 (8-for-11) with three runs scored, two doubles, a home run and eight RBIs as the Titans won two of three against Elmhurst.

15 years ago (2006): Illinois State junior Luke Baughman pitched into the fifth inning to gain his second victory over the University of Iowa in eight days as the Redbirds claimed a 5-2 baseball win at Redbird Field.

25 years ago (1996): Chiddix Junior High students Nick Baughman, 14, of Towanda and Trent Smith, 13, of Normal won the State 2Ball shooting contest during halftime of the Chicago Bulls game and earned $500 for the Normal Parks and Recreation Department.

50 years ago (1971): Behind the three-hit pitching of little Don Consalvo and power hitting of Robin Cooper, Bloomington High School’s undefeated baseball team whipped University High School, 10-0. Consalvo gave up two infield hits and a short single to left field in gaining his first pitching victory of the season.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

