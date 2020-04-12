5 YEARS AGO: Jack Landwehr earns victory on mound as Illinois State completes sweep of Wichita State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): The Illinois State baseball team defeated Wichita State, 7-4, to complete a three-game sweep of the Shockers. Starting pitcher Jack Landwehr gave up three runs, two of them earned, and struck out five in five innings work to post his first mound victory in a month.

15 years ago (2005): Illinois State senior Kyle Vasel’s tournament record 7-under-par 65 led the men’s golf team to the Arkansas State Indian Classic title with a tourney record of 275 at Jonesboro, Ark. Vasel’s score also tied the course record at Ridge Point Country Club.

25 years ago (1995): A grand slam home run by Andy Schofield in the top of the seventh inning gave Illinois State’s baseball team a 6-3 nonconference victory over Northern Illinois.

50 years ago (1970): Jim Wynn slammed a pair of tape measure home runs and teammates Joe Pepitone, Tommy Davis and former Illinois Wesleyan standout Doug Rader also homered, leading the Houston Astros to an 8-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. The five home runs were a single game club record for the Astros.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

