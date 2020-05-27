5 YEARS AGO: Jacob Gilmore throws perfect game for Central Catholic in sectional baseball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

5 years ago (2015): Central Catholic High School’s Jacob Gilmore retired all 18 batters he faced and minted the perfect game by stroking a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning to invoke the 10-run rule in a 10-0 Saints’ win over Paris in a semifinal of the Monticello Class 2A Sectional.

15 years ago (2005): Brittany Kilborn scored her second goal of the year and University High’s defense, led by Erica Rohren and Kelly Knapp, made it stand up for a 1-0 victory over Rockford Boylan in the quarterfinals of the Class A State Soccer Tournament.

25 years ago (1995): University High’s Jim Donovan won the state title in the open 800-meter run with a school record 1:55.79 and stunned observers with a brilliant 1:52.2 anchor leg to give U High the Class A 3, 200 relay title. Getting Donovan the stick were J.J. Simpson, Nick Barrows and Kent Anderson.

50 years ago (1970): John E. Schroeder, of LeRoy, put a lot of backspin on his nine-iron shot on Highland Park’s third hole and the happy result was a hole-in-one. The hole measures 125 yards. Schroeder was playing in a league with Jack Bramlett Sr.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

