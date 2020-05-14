5 YEARS AGO: Jake Wegner makes triumphant return to NCHS lineup in win over Normal West

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

5 years ago (2015): Normal Community High School senior Jake Wegner made his first start of the season, three months after having a 10-pound malignant tumor removed and three weeks since his final radiation treatment. Batting ninth and playing right field, Wegner went 2 for 2 and drove in a run as the Iron downed visiting Normal West, 2-0.

15 years ago (2005): Bloomington won the Bloomington Class AA Sectional girls track and field meet for the third time in school history. Penn State recruit Emma Schmelzer of BHS won the discus with a season-best 148 feet, a distance that would have won any of the last five Class AA state titles.

25 years ago (1995): Illinois State’s softball team rallied for three victories to capture the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title and earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Tourney MVP Toni Rios was 3-for-3 with a home run and five runs batted in as the Redbirds downed Wichita State, 10-4.

50 years ago (1970): Dan Hiser, the mainstay of this year’s Central Catholic High School basketball team and a member of the football and golf team, was awarded the Charles S. Kirkpatrick Award by the athletic directors of the four high school and two universities. The award is based on athletic competition, citizenship, academic performance and character.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.