5 YEARS AGO: John Rave contributes six hits in two victories for BNBA 17 Gold
5 years ago (2015): John Rave had a six-hit day to help the BNBA 17 Gold travel baseball team win two pool play games in the Pastime 17U National Championships at Frank Eck Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind.

15 years ago (2005): Daren Friedman of Forrest surprised Wes Steidinger of Fairbury and Frank Shickel Jr. of Bloomington to capture the late model feature at Fairbury American Legion Speedway.

25 years ago (1995): Scott Hannion’s two-run homer highlighted a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning that lifted the Bloomington Bobcats to a 4-1 win over Glen Ellyn in Collegiate Summer Association action at the Riverton Fourth of July Tournament.

50 years ago (1970): Mike Akin, for the past four years head basketball coach at Beason Community High School, has resigned to accept the head coaching position at Forman of Manito High School. Akin is a graduate of Mason City High School and Illinois State University.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

