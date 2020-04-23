5 YEARS AGO: John Rave sparks Central Catholic to baseball win over IVC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

5 years ago (2015): John Rave had three hits, including a triple, as Central Catholic defeated IVC, 8-6, in a Corn Belt game at Bloomington. Ryan McBeath added two hits and two RBIs for the Saints. Jon Walters also had two hits. Luke Marcheschi was credited with the pitching victory.

15 years ago (2005): Stephanie Butler pitched a five-inning, 10-0 victory in the first game of Bloomington’s doubleheader with Urbana. Jenna Poisel was equally sharp in the nightcap with a two-hit, 9-0 victory as the Purple Raiders completed the sweep.

25 years ago (1995): Cindy Stonesifer won her four events and Kersten Annegers won three to lead Central Illinois Masters swimmers in the Masters State Meet at Northwestern University. Stonesifer competed in the 40-44 age division and Annegers in the 25-29 age division for women.

50 years ago (1970): University High School defeated Central Catholic, 154-160, in a match played on the par-35 front nine at Highland Park Golf Course. U High’s Mike Milligan and Dan Hiser of Central Catholic tied for medalist honors with 37s.

From Pages Past compiled by Jeff Findley from Pantagraph files.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.